UPSC invites objections on Civil Services Main exam 2019: Check how to apply

UPSC CSE question paper 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited candidates to raise objections, if any, against the question paper of civil services examination (CSE) Mains held from September 20 to 29. The aspirants can raise queries at the official website, upsc.gov.in. The last date to send objection form is October 14, 6 pm.

This year, the UPSC had asked a question on secularism which drew flack. “What are the challenges to our cultural practices in the name of secularism,” the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) asked the candidates. The question was of 10 marks.

UPSC CSE question paper 2019: How to raise objection

Step 1: Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the scrolling link ‘UPSC CSE question paper’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Fill in form, upload images and submit

Those who qualify mains will be shortlisted for the interview round. The candidates, opting for Indian Language medium for the written part of the Civil Services (Main) examination, may choose either the same Indian language or English or Hindi as the medium for the interview as well. The interview will carry 275 marks with no minimum qualifying marks.

