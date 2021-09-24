UPSC invites applications for NDA/NA (II) exam 2021 from women candidates

UPSC NDA Exam 2021: Following the Supreme Court order, UPSC has invited applications from women candidates for the National Defence Academy Exam (II) 2021. The application process has begun and the last date to apply is October 8, 2021. Interested women candidates can apply at the official website – upsconline.nic.in.

This is the first time when the women candidates will participate in the UPSC NDA/NA exam. The top court in an order issued in August had allowed the women candidates to participate in the NDA/NA (II) exam 2021 scheduled to be held in November.

In an affidavit filed in the court, the Defence Ministry had urged the top court to provide time until May 2022 to issue the notification allowing women to sit for the NDA exams. The request was made in order to provide relevant time to the training Academy — which until now enrolled only men.

However, a two-judge bench on Wednesday rejected the government’s request for more time, stating that the court had, in its interim order in August, allowed women candidates to take this year’s exams in November and stand on the decision.

“This is the transition phase, we don’t want to postpone the transition. This exam may not give the best results. But we are looking at the future,” observed Justice Kaul.