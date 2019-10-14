UPSC recruitment 2019: Apply for 88 posts, check details

UPSC recruitment 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for various posts in the government. There are vacancies for the posts of Botanist, Legal Officer, Joint Assistant Director, and Specialist Grade III post in various fields.

There are of a total of 88 vacancies in various posts. The online application process has started, and the candidates can apply online through the website- upsc.gov.in till October 31, 2019.

UPSC recruitment 2019: Vacancies

Total vacancies: 88

Post wise vacancy details:

Botanist: 13

Legal Officer (Grade-II): 6

Joint Assistant Director: 13

Specialist Grade III (Anesthesia): 20

Specialist Grade III (Bio-Chemistry): 2

Specialist Grade III (Cardiology): 1

Specialist Grade III (Forensic Medicine): 3

Specialist Grade III (General Medicine): 15

Specialist Grade III (General Surgery): 9

Specialist Grade III (Neuro Surgery): 5

Specialist Grade III (Pediatrics Surgery): 1

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification:

Botanist– The candidates need to have a Master’s degree in Botany/ Horticulture/ Life Sciences/ Agriculture from a recognised university

Legal Officer (Grade-II): Master’s degree in law is required to apply for the post.

Joint Assistant Director: The candidates need to secure a Bachelor’s degree in Electronics or Electronics (BE/ B.Sc (Engineering)/ Master degree in Electronics.

For details on educational qualification, please check the notification.

Pay scale:

The candidates need to be in the pay scale of Rs 15,600 to 39,100 with additional grade pay of Rs 6,600 per month.

For details on the pay scale, please check the notification.

Age limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates should not cross 45 years. For post wise vacancy details, please check the official notification.

The candidates need to apply through the website- upsc.gov.in till October 31, 2019.

