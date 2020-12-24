UPSC invites applications for vacancies in ministries, check details

Apply at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC recruitment 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a notification inviting interested and eligible candidates to apply for various vacancies available at the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and Ministry of Shipping. The candidates can apply through the official website- upsc.gov.in.

A total of 29 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The online application process is open and will be closed on January 14. The selected candidates will get a pay scale as per the recommendation of the seventh pay commission.

UPSC recruitment 2020: Vacancy details

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare: 19

Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare: 1

READ | Apply for these vacancies in UPSC

Ministry of Culture: 4

Ministry of Shipping: 5

UPSC recruitment 2020: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualifications: For the post of a deputy superintendent, Archaeological Engineer, candidates need to possess a degree in civil engineering from a recognised university with a minimum of three years of work experience. The director (Conservation), ASIneeds to have a degree in civil engineering required to apply for the post with a minimum of 10 years of work experience. For junior scientific officer, national centre of organic farming post, candidates need to possess MSc in microbiology/ agriculture. A PhD in any discipline is desirable to apply for the post.

For assistant clinical embryologist, Safdarjung Hospital, candidates required to apply for the posts is Bachelor of Medicine/ Surgery. For post wise details on eligibility criteria, please check the official notification.

Age limit: The upper age limit of the candidates should not cross 35 years. For post wise, relaxations on age limit, please check the official notifications. The reserved category candidates will get relaxations on age limit as prescribed.

UPSC recruitment 2020: Pay scale

The selected candidates will get remuneration on the basis of 7th pay scale.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd