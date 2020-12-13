UPSC invites applications for vacancies in ministries, high pay scale on offer

UPSC recruitment 2020: The application process will be closed on December 31. Representational image/ file

UPSC recruitment 2020: The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC has released a notification inviting interested and eligible candidates to apply for various vacancies available at Ministry of Finance, Health and Family Welfare, Home Affairs, Department of Electrical Engineering. There are in total 34 vacant posts, and candidates can apply through the official website- upsc.gov.in.

The application process will be closed on December 31. The selected candidates will get a pay scale as per recommendation of the seventh pay commission.

UPSC recruitment 2020: Vacancy details

Ministry of Finance: 2

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare: 4

Ministry of Home Affairs: 10

Department of Electrical Engineering: 18

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualifications:

Assistant Legal Adviser, Ministry of Finance: The candidates need to possess a degree in law from a recognised university with minimum three years of working experience, or a master’s degree in Law with a minimum one year of working experience.

Medical Physicist, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare: The candidates need to possess a post graduate degree in physics from a recognised university/ a basic degree in science with a minimum of one year of working experience.

Public Prosecutor, MHA: The candidates required to possess a degree in law of a recognised university with a minimum 7 years of experience as an advocate in conducting criminal cases.

Assistant Engineer, Department of Electrical Engineering: The candidates need to possess a degree in electrical engineering from a recognised university with a year experience in the relevant field.

Age limit: The upper age limit of the candidates should not cross 35 years. For post wise, relaxations on age limit, please check the official notifications. The reserved category candidates will get relaxations on age limit as prescribed.

Pay scale: The selected candidates will get remuneration on the basis of 7th pay scale.

Important dates:

Closure of application process: December 31.

