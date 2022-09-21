UPSC invites applications for Combined Geo-Scientist Examinations 2023

The Union Public Service Commission has invited applications for combined Geo-scientist (Preliminary) examinations, 2023. Candidates will have to apply online at the official website– upsconline.nic.in

The online application form can be filled till October 11 till 6 pm. The applications can be withdrawn from October 19 to October 25 till 6 pm.

UPSC combined Geo-scientist (Preliminary) examination: How to apply

-Step 1: Register yourself at the official website– upsconline.nic.in

-Step 2: Enter your details such as name, date of birth, parents’ name, minority status, etc.

-Step 3: Once entered all the details, click on submit and you’re registered

-Step 4: Once registered candidates can login using registered email id or mobile number and by entering OTP/OTR or password

-Step 5: Once the candidates have logged in, they have to proceed further to the verification process

-Step 6: For verification, candidates have to verify all details entered before

-Step 7: Once all the details, candidates can go to the dashboard and complete the submission process

-Step 8: Enter all the details required

-Step 9: Click on submit and pay the fees

-Step 10: Once the application is confirmed take a screenshot of the same for future reference

The preliminary examination will be conducted in 19 cities. The centres and dates might change at the discretion of the Commission.

The Combined Geo-Scientist examination will consist of three stages. Stage I will be the preliminary examination which will be objective type. It will have two papers. Stage II will be the main examination, marks scored in mains will be counted for deciding the final merit and Stage III will be the interview round.

The Main Examination will be held on June 24 and 25, 2023. The Main Examination will be held across centres in Bhopal, Chennai, Delhi, Dispur (Guwahati), Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai and Shimla.

There are vacancies in Geological Survey of India, Ministry of Mines for the post of Geologists Group ‘A’- 216, Geophysicist Group ‘A’- 21 and Chemist Group ‘A’- 19. Eight posts of Geologists, one post of Geophysicist and two posts of Chemist are reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities.

There are also vacancies in Central Ground Water Board, Ministry of Jal Shakti Department of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation). There are 26 posts for Scientist ‘B’ (Hydrogeology), Group ‘A’, one post for Scientist ‘B’(Chemical ) Group ‘A’ and two positions for Scientist ‘B’(Geophysics) Group ‘A’. There are no vacancies for PwBD. The number of vacancies can be altered.