UPSC recruitment 2022: Apply for Assistant Engineer, Lecturer and other posts

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is inviting applications for Assistant Engineer and other posts for the year 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official UPSC website — upsc.gov.in. Candidates have time till April 28, 2022 to apply for the notified vacancies.

Vacancy details and eligibility criteria

— Assistant Engineer (NQA): As per the advertisement posted by UPSC on the official website, there are five vacancies for Assistant Engineer — (NQA) – Electrical in Directorate of Quality Assurance (Naval), ), (DGQA), Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence . This post will be permanent and is suitable for candidates belonging to category of Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD). The maximum age limit is 30 years.

Candidates should have a degree in Engineering in the disciplines of Electrical or Electronics, and two years practical experience in Quality Assurance / Quality Control /Production / Manufacturing and testing of engineering Equipments including knowledge of various standards and their interpretation.

— Junior Technical Officer: There are two vacancies for the post of Junior Technical Officer, Integrated Headquarters (Navy), irectorate of Civilian Personnel, Ministry of Defence. This post will be permanent and is suitable for candidates belonging to category of PwBD. Candidates should have a Bachelor degree in Mechanical or Electrical or Electronics and Communication or Marine or Naval Architecture or Industrial Engineering from a recognised university or institute. Three years working experience in relevant field of Engineering viz. Mechanical or Electrical or Electronics and Communication or Marine or Naval Architecture or Industrial Engineering is compulsory.

— Lecturer (Chinese): There is one vacancy for the post of Lecturer (Chinese) in School of Foreign Languages (SFL), New Delhi, Directorate of Personnel, Ministry of Defence, for which the maximum age limit is 35 years. Master’s degree in Chinese language from a recognised university or institution is needed, along with a year’s experience in teaching or translation from Chinese language to English or Hindi or vice-versa.

— Assistant Director (Fishing Harbour): There is one vacancy for the post of Assistant Director (Fishing Harbour), Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying. Candidates should not be more than 35 years of age, and should have a degree in Civil Engineering from a recognised university or institute. They should also have three years experience in Port or Harbour Engineering in Central Government or State Government or Public Sector Undertaking or Port Trust or Private Registered construction companies or Bodies.

— Assistant Director in Computer & System Division: One vacancy for the post of Assistant Director in Computer and System Division in National Crime Records Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs is also open. Candidates should not be more than 40 years old for this permanent post.

— Assistant Director (Engineering): The last vacancy is for the post of Assistant Director (Engineering), Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. Candidates should not be more than 30 years of age, and should have a degree in Civil Engineering or Mechanical Engineering from a recognised university or institute.