UPSC recruitment: Apply for assistant director, agricultural engineer, geologist posts

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications on the posts of assistant director, agricultural engineer and assistant geologist posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online till September 16 on the official website – upsconline.nic.in.

As per the notification, two vacancies have been noticed for the post of assistant director (plant pathology), one vacancy for the post of agricultural engineer (instrumentation) in the ministry of agriculture and farmers welfare and 20 vacancies for the post of assistant geologist in Geological Survey of India.

Eligibility:

To apply for the post of assistant director (plant pathology) a candidate should have an MSc. degree in plant pathology or MSc. degree in agriculture with specialization in plant pathology or MSc. degree in Botany with specialisation in plant pathology. Three years’ practical experience in the field of study of domestic and or foreign plant diseases related to plant virus and plant bacteria is also mandatory.

Candidates applying for the agriculture engineer position must have a degree in electronics engineering or instrumentation technology with two years of experience in the installation, calibration and maintenance of electronics and electrical instruments for automatic measurement.

For applying to the position of assistant geologist a candidate must have a master’s degree in geology or applied geology or geo-exploration or mineral exploration or engineering geology

The final selection will be determined by an individual’s experience and performance in the interview round. The commission will notify the interview dates in due course of time. For further eligibility criteria requirements and age relaxation, candidates can read the official notification on the commission’s website.