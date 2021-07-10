scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 10, 2021
UPSC recruitment: Apply for 363 Principal posts with Delhi education department

The last date to apply for the vacancies is July 29, 11:59 pm and the last date for printing the application form is July 30, 11:59 pm. 

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi
July 10, 2021 1:03:53 pm
Interested candidates can apply online at - www.upsconline.nic.in.

Union Public Service Commission invites applications for 208 male and 155 female principals in the directorate of education, education department, the government of NCT of Delhi. The last date to apply for the vacancies is July 29, 11:59 pm and the last date for printing the application form is July 30, 11:59 pm. 

Only online applications will be accepted and no applications forms sent via post will be accepted. Interested candidates can apply online at – www.upsconline.nic.in.

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification: Candidates must hold a master’s degree from a recognised university /institute and a bachelor of education from a recognised university/institute.

Experience: Ten years’ experience of teaching is also a prerequisite for applying.

Shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview round by the commission. The selected candidates will get administrative, academic and financial jobs in school. They will be responsible to ensure quality education in school and ensure safety, security, punctuality, regularity and proper discipline among the students and the staff. To ensure that the financial rules are followed for all financial transactions

The recruitment was ealier announced on April 24. It was later withdrawn and candidates were informed that a timeline will be set for the recruitment. 

 

