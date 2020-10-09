UPSC invites applicants for Combined Geo-scientist/ Geologist exam, check details

UPSC GSE 2020: The prelims will be held on February 21. Representational image/ file

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Combined Geo-scientist and Geologist examination 2020. The desirous candidates can apply through the website- upsc.gov.in. The online application process will be closed on October 27.

To be eligible for the job, candidates will have to appear for the recruitment exams which have a syllabus as per the category of the post, however, general English is compulsory and common for all the four categories. The preliminary exam will be held on February 21, 2021 in computer based test (CBT) mode.

The recruitment exam will be of objective type having two papers. Marks secured in this examination will be counted for deciding the final merit.

UPSC Combined Geo-scientist/ Geologist exam 2020: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: The candidates should possess a post graduate degree in related fields to apply for the posts

Age: The candidates must have attained the age of 21 years, and should not cross 32 years as on January 1, 2020. Candidates belonging to reserved categories will get relaxation as per the government norms.

Pay scale: The selected candidates will get a minimum remuneration of Rs 56,100 and a maximum of Rs 1,77,500. The candidates need to apply on or before October 27, 6 pm.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd