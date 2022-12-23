UPSC Indian Forest Service main exam 2022 result declared; check details

UPSC Indian Forest Service Exam 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today released the written result of Indian Forest Services (Main) exam 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the results at the official website— upsc.gov.in

The main exam was held from November 20 to 27. Candidates will be required to produce the original certificates in support of their claims pertaining to age, educational qualifications, community, category and more at the time of personality test. The format of the certificates can be downloaded from the website.

The e-summon letter of personality list can be downloaded from the Commission’s website– upsc.gov.in or upsconline.in.

UPSC Indian Forest Service Exam 2022: How to check result

Step 1: Go to the official website— upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for result of main exam for Indian Forest Service exam 2022

Step 3: View the result and download it for future reference

Candidates who have qualified for the personality test have to fill the Detailed Application Form- II (DAF II). The preferences once opted and submitted cannot be modified or changed at a later stage.

No request for any type of change or modification of information filled in DAF-II would be entertained by the Commission. However, wherever necessary the candidates are advised to notify changes in their address/contact details only, if any, to the Commission immediately through letter, email at soexam9-upsc@gov.in. More details are available on the UPSC website.