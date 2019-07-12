UPSC IFS prelims results 2019 declared, know the date for Mains

UPSC IFS prelims results 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the result for the Indian Forest Service prelims examinations. The candidates who appeared in the examination can check the results through the website upsc.gov.in.

Advertising

The commission has also released the results for the civil service preliminary examinations. Around 8 lakh candidates had appeared this year for the prelims examinations on July 7, 2019.

The qualified candidates in the prelims examination have to appear for the Mains. The registration process for the Mains will be conducted from August 1 to 16, 2019. “The candidature of these candidates is provisional. In accordance with the Rules of the Examination, all these candidates have to apply again in the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2019, which will be available on the website of the Union Public Service Commission (upsconline.nic.in) during the period from 01/08/2019 (Thursday) to 16/08/2019 (Friday) till 6:00 P.M.”

READ | UPSC Civil Services prelims results 2019 declared, registration process for Mains from August 1

Advertising

UPSC IFS prelims results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘result link’

Step 3: A pdf file with roll number of the candidates will appear

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

IN PICTURES | How to check UPSC Civil Services prelims results via websites

The prelims exam is conducted annually in three stages named as preliminary, mains and interview to select candidates for administrative positions in different All-India Services and central civil services including IAS, IPS, IFS, IRS, and IRTS.

The Mains examination will be conducted on September 20, 2019.

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on toIndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.