UPSC IFS main DAF released, follow these important instructions to fill form

UPSC IFS main 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the detailed application form (DAF) for the Indian Forest Services (IFS) main examination. The detailed application form-I (DAF-I) for IFS Main will be available to fill till November 27, the candidates can do so through the websites — upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in. The main will be held from February 28 to March 7.

While filling the form, candidates also have to mandatorily indicate the order of preferences of services they wish to join. No change in preferences of services once submitted by a candidate would be permitted, as per the rules. They will also have to upload documents related to their higher education, achievements, category-related documents etc to support their claim.

UPSC IFS DAF main 2020: Steps to fill the form

Step 1: Visit the website, upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the DAF forms link

Step 3: Then click on the UPSC Main DAF link

Step 4: Fill the form with details

Step 5: Fill preference, upload documents

All the candidates who qualify for personality test/interview on the basis of the result of Civil Services Main 2020 will be required to submit their order of preferences for zone(s)/ state(s) cadre (for IAS/IPS) through online detailed application form – II. This DAF-II will be made available to those who clear the main.

The main exam will be divided into several parts – general English and general knowledge will be for 300 marks each. Candidates will have to select two subjects from a list of optional subjects each subject will have two papers for 200 marks each. Those who clear the main will be called for an interview. The interview round will carry 300 marks with no minimum qualifying marks. Marks thus obtained in the Main and interview round will be considered for calculating the final ranking.

In case of any issue, candidates can get clarification between 10 am to 5 pm at 011-23385271, 011-23098543 or 011-23381125.

