UPSC IFS Main 2019 result declared: Check merit list, interview schedule

UPSC IFS Main result declared at upsc.gov.in (Representational image) UPSC IFS Main result declared at upsc.gov.in (Representational image)

UPSC IFS Main result: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the result for the Indian Forest Services (IFS) Main exam at its official website, upsc.gov.in. Selected candidates will have to appear for personality test (PT) or interview round. A total of 214 candidates have shortlisted for the interview round.

The interview will be held in February and the exact date is yet to be announced. The personality tests will be held in the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi‐110069. The admit card for the same will be released on January 24, 2020, as per the official notification.

Those who are selected to appear for the interview round will have to fill a detailed application form-II (DAF-II). The DAF-II will be available on the commission’s website from January 21 to January 28 by 6 pm. Candidates will also have to opt their centre of preference. The preferences once opted and submitted cannot be modified or changed at a later stage.

The marks sheets of candidates who have not qualified will be put on the Commission’s Website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result (after conducting Personality Test) and will remain available on the Website for a period of 30 days.

UPSC has advertised for 90 vacancies in the Indian Forest Services (IFS). UPSC IFS Main was held from December 1 to 8, 2019. Those who cleared the UPSC IFS Prelims results were eligible to appear for Main. Around 8 lakh candidates had appeared this year for the prelims examinations on July 7, 2019.

