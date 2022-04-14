UPSC IFS Main Result 2021 declared: Here’s how to check

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared results for the Indian Forest Services (Main) Examination, 2021. Candidates who appeared for the UPSC IFS exam can now check their results on the official UPSC website — upsc.gov.in.

This year, the UPSC IFS (Main) exam was successfully held from February 27 to March 6, 2022. Candidates listed in the official result notice have cleared the written exam for Main and have now qualified for the personality test for selection to the Indian Forest Service Examination 2021.

UPSC IFS Main exam 2021: How to check score

Step 1: Visit the official UPSC website — upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for ‘view all’ in the ‘what’s new’ section.

Step 3: Click on the link for ‘Written result: Indian Forest Service (Main) examination, 2021’

Step 4: A new window will open up. Click on the download link provided in the ‘documents’ section.

Step 5: A PDF will open up in a new window. Scroll down to the last page to see the list of candidates who have qualified for the personality test.

Selected candidates will soon be notified of the date and time for their personality test, and no request for change in the allotted date and time will be entertained. These tests will be held in the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069.

“All the candidates, who qualified for Personality Test/Interview are required to opt in/opt out for publically making available their scores under the Public Disclosure Scheme,” the official notice from UPSC read.