UPSC IFS Main 2020 admit card released: Steps to download

UPSC IFS Main 2020 admit card: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the admit card or e-call letter for the Indian Forest Service Main 2020 exam at its official website upsc.gov.in.in. The exam will be held from February 28 to March 7 in two shifts.

Candidates will have to follow COVID 19 norms of ‘social distancing’ as well as ‘personal hygiene’ inside the exam halls or rooms as well as in the premises of the venue, as per the official notice. It is mandatory to bring admit card to the exam centre for verification purposes.

UPSC IFS Main 2020 admit card: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on UPSC IFS admit card under ‘whats’s new’

Step 3: A new page will open, click on click here link

Step 4: Click on the download link

Step 5: Fill-in credentials, download

A total of 90 vacancies were notified at the time of issuing the notification. The main exam will consist of a written exam. Those who clear the Mains exam will be called for an interview round or personality test. The written exam will consist of six papers of conventional essay type in the subjects set out in sub-section. The interview will carry 300 marks.