UPSC IFS Main 2019 exam schedule released, check dates

UPSC IFS Main 2019: The Union Public Service Commission released the schedule for the Indian Forest Services (IFS) Main exam 2019. The Main examination is scheduled to be conducted from December 1 and will conclude on December 8, 2019. The candidates can check the schedule through the website- upsc.gov.in.
The Main examination will be conducted in two sessions, morning (9 am to 12 pm), and afternoon session (2 pm to 5 pm).
The exam will be held at Bhopal, Chennai, Delhi, Dispur (Guwahati), Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Nagpur, Port Blair, and Shimla.
UPSC IFS Main 2019: Check schedule
December 1
Morning session- General English
Afternoon session- General Knowledge
December 3
Morning session
Mathematics paper- I/ Statistics paper- I
Afternoon session
Mathematics paper- II/ Statistics Paper-II
December 4
Morning session
Physics paper- I
Zoology paper-I
Afternoon session
Physics paper-II
Zoology paper-II
December 5
Morning session
Chemistry Paper- I Geology Paper- I
Afternoon session
Chemistry Paper- II Geology Paper -II
December 6
Morning session
Agriculture Paper- I/Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science Paper- I
Afternoon session
Agriculture Paper- II/Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science Paper- II
December 7
Morning session
Forestry Paper- I
Afternoon session
Forestry Paper -II
December 8
Morning session
Agricultural Engineering/Civil Engineering/Chemical Engineering /Mechanical Engineering Paper –I/Botany Paper- I
Afternoon session
Agricultural Engineering/Civil Engineering/Chemical Engineering/Mechanical Engineering -Paper II Botany Paper- II
The main exam will be consisting of two papers — General English and General Knowledge with 300 marks each. The candidates will also have to appear for any two exams selected from a list of optional subjects for 200 marks each. Depending upon the number of candidates, there can also be an interview exam for those who qualify Mains.
In case of any query, candidates can connect with officials at upsc@nic.in or 011-23385271.