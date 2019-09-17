UPSC IFS Main 2019 applications closing tomorrow: Check how to apply, exam date and pattern

UPSC IFS Main 2019: The application deadline for the Indian Forest Services (IFS) Main exam 2019 will close on September 18 at 6 pm. Those who have cleared the UPSC IFS Preliminary result and have not applied for the Main exam yet need to do so before the deadline. Interested, eligible candidates can apply at upsconline.nic.in or upsc.gov.in.

The prelims examinations were held on July 7, 2019. The UPSC IFS Mains 2019 is expected to be conducted on December 1, 2019. The exam will be held at Bhopal, Chennai, Delhi, Dispur (Guwahati), Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Nagpur, Port Blair, and Shimla.

UPSC IFS Main 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Indian Forest Services (Mains) 2019’ under the ‘active exam’ box

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, click on the given link

Step 4: Click on the exam

Step 5: Fill details, submit

Step 6: Make payment

UPSC IFS Main 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 to apply for the exam. Applications without fee will not be accepted.

The main exam will be consisting of two papers — General English and General Knowledge with 300 marks each. The candidates will also have to appear for any two exams selected from a list of optional subjects for 200 marks each. Depending upon the number of candidates, there can also be an interview exam for those who qualify Mains.

In case of any query, candidates can connect with officials at upsc@nic.in or 011-23385271.

