UPSC IFS final result 2020 declared, Sooraj Ben KR secures AIR 1

October 29, 2021 7:39:09 pm
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today released the final result of the Indian Forest Services 2020. The interviews were conducted in October 2021 and the main exams were conducted in the months of February and March. Candidates who appeared in the interview can check their result at the official website – upsconline.nic.in
In the merit list released today, a total of 89 candidates have been declared pass the commission. Sooraj Ben KR has topped the merit list followed by Gobbilla VIidyadhari at AIR 2 and Paluvai Vishnu Vardha Reddy at rank 3.
UPSC IFS final result 2020: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website – upsconline.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the Indian Forest Service 2020 final result link
Step 3: Search your name in the result pdf
The candidature of 13 recommended candidates has been declared provisional by the commission. A total of 90 vacancies were intimated by the commission out of which selection has been made on 89 vacancies.
