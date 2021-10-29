scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, October 29, 2021
MUST READ

UPSC IFS final result 2020 declared, Sooraj Ben KR secures AIR 1

In the merit list released today, a total of 89 candidates have been declared pass the commission. Soorja Ben KR has topped the merit list

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi I |
October 29, 2021 7:39:09 pm
upsc ifs result 2020, upsc final result ifs 2020Candidates who appeared in the interview can check their result at the official website - upsc.gov.in (Representative image)

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today released the final result of the Indian Forest Services 2020. The interviews were conducted in October 2021 and the main exams were conducted in the months of February and March. Candidates who appeared in the interview can check their result at the official website – upsconline.nic.in

Read |UPSC Civil Services prelims result 2021 likely to be announced this week

In the merit list released today, a total of 89 candidates have been declared pass the commission. Sooraj Ben KR has topped the merit list followed by Gobbilla VIidyadhari at AIR 2 and Paluvai Vishnu Vardha Reddy at rank 3.

UPSC IFS final result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the Indian Forest Service 2020 final result link

Step 3: Search your name in the result pdf

The candidature of 13 recommended candidates has been declared provisional by the commission. A total of 90 vacancies were intimated by the commission out of which selection has been made on 89 vacancies. 

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 29: Latest News

Advertisement