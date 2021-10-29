UPSC IFS final result 2020 declared, Sooraj Ben KR secures AIR 1

Candidates who appeared in the interview can check their result at the official website - upsc.gov.in (Representative image)

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today released the final result of the Indian Forest Services 2020. The interviews were conducted in October 2021 and the main exams were conducted in the months of February and March. Candidates who appeared in the interview can check their result at the official website – upsconline.nic.in