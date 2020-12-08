UPSC IFS 2020 schedule released, exams from February 28

UPSC IFS exam schedule released. (Express photo by Prem nath pandey/ Representational)

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the timetable for the Indian Forest Services (IFS) main exam 2020. The exam will be held in two sessions – the forenoon session from 9 am to noon and the afternoon session will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm. The exams will begin on February 28 and conclude on March 7.

A written preliminary exam has been held for UPSC IFS 2020. Only those who have qualified prelims are eligible for Mains. Candidates who are declared to have qualified for Indian Forest Service (main) exam will be required to mandatorily indicate the order of preferences of zones/ cadres in the on-line Detailed Application Form-II (DAF-II), before the commencement of interviews, as per official notice.

A total of 90 vacancies were notified at the time of issuing the notification. The main exam will consist of a written exam followed by an interview test. The written exam will consist of six papers of conventional essay type in the subjects set out in sub-section. The interview will carry 300 marks.

