UPSC IFS 2019 final merit list released; 88 get appointments

UPSC IFS 2019 final merit list available at upsc.gov.in. Representational Image/ file UPSC IFS 2019 final merit list available at upsc.gov.in. Representational Image/ file

UPSC IFS 2019 final result: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the final merit list for the Indian Forest Services (IFS) Main examination. A total of 88 candidates were recommended for appointment, while around 20 candidates were kept in provisional list.

The candidates can check the merit list through the website- upsc.gov.in. This was the final merit list based on prelims, mains and interview.

The interview/ personality test was conducted in the month of February. The commission had earlier advertised for 90 vacancies in the Indian Forest Services (IFS).

READ | UPSC Civil Service exam: How cadres are allocated in all-India services

UPSC IFS 2019 final merit list: How to check

Step 1: Visit the website- upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘IFS Main exam 2019’

Step 3: A pdf file with roll number of the selected candidates will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

The marks sheets of candidates who have not qualified will be put on the Commission’s Website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result (after conducting Personality Test) and will remain available on the Website for a period of 30 days.

Union Public Service Commission has a ‘Facilitation Counter’ near examination hall building in its Campus. Candidates may obtain any information/ clarification regarding their examination/ recruitment on working days between 10 am. and 5 pm in person or over telephone numbers. 011-23385271 and 011-23381125 from this Counter.

