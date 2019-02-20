UPSC IFS 2019: Application process begins; check eligibility, attempts, how to apply and other details

UPSC IFS 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for the Indian Forest Service (IFS) exam 2019 in its official website, upsc.gov.in. The application process has begun from February 19 and the last date to apply is March 18 by 6 pm. Apart from IFS, UPSC has also released civil service examination notification.

Candidates need to appear for a prelims exam, after which qualifying candidates will have to sit for the mains written exam followed by interview and document verification round. The prelims exam will be held on June 2, 2019. While prelims will be an objective type paper, the Mains exam will be descriptive but both will have negative marking for wrong answers.

The Mains exam will be held in December, dates of which will be announced by the Commission, later. The application process for IFS and other civil services exam is the same.

UPSC IFS 2019: Eligibility

Age: Candidates must be at least 21 years of age but not more than 32 years old as on August 2019. Upper age limit relaxation for reserved category candidates including Jammu and Kashmir residents, SC/ST. ex-servicemen, PwD category candidates is provided.

Eligibility: Candidate must hold a Bachelor’s degree with at least one of the subjects namely Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science, Botany, Chemistry, Geology, Mathematics, Physics, Statistics and Zoology or a Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture, Forestry or in Engineering from a recognized university.

UPSC IFS 2019: Number if attempts

General category candidates will have 6, OBC and PWD category candidates will have 9 and no restriction on the number of attempts for SC/ST category candidates.

UPSC IFS 2019: Application fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 100 as application fee. Those belonging to Sc/ST/PwD/OBC are exempted from the same.

