UPSC IFS 2018 interview schedule released, check updates

UPSC IFS 2018: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the interview schedule for the Indian Forest Services (IFS) exam 2018. The interview rounds will begin from 9 am on January 28 and will continue till February 1, 2019. Candidates need to check whether or not they have been selected for the exam on the official website – upsc.gov.in.

Advertising

UPSC IFS 2018: How to check interview slots

Step 1: Visit the official website – upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page click on the link ‘Interview schedule: Indian forest services (main) exam, 2018’

Step 3: A new window will open, find your roll number and check slot and date of interview

Advertising

Candidates need to carry original certificates in support of their claims pertaining to age, educational qualifications, community, physical handicap and other documents such as TA form, etc. The UPSC IFS Main written exams were conducted from December 3 to December 13, 2018.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.