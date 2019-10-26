UPSC IES final results 2019 declared, check merit list

UPSC IES results 2019: The Union Public Service Commission has released the results of the Engineering Services Exam (IES) 2019. The final merit list has been released based on the candidates’ performance in the written examination conducted in June and an interview held between September to October 2019.

The candidates can check the merit list through the official website- upsc.gov.in.

A total of 494 candidates appointed in various disciplines, 233 candidates for the posts of Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering- 87, Electrical Engineering- 86, Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering- 88.

“Appointments shall be made strictly in accordance with the extant rules and the number of vacancies available. Allotment of candidates to various Services/Posts shall be made according to ranks obtained and preference of Services expressed by them,” read the official notification.

UPSC Engineering Services Mains results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: A pdf with list of selected candidates will appear

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The recruitment examination was conducted for approximately 500 engineering positions in various departments of the central government.

