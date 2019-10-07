UPSC IES/ISS Mains results 2019 declared: Check dates of interview/ personality test

UPSC IES/ISS Mains Results 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the results of the Indian Economic Service/ Indian Statistical Service Mains examination 2019. The candidates who appeared in the examination can check the results through the website- upsc.gov.in. The written examination was conducted in June.

The candidates are required to fill up the Detailed Application Form (D.A.F.), which will be made available on the commission’s website- upsconline.nic.in from October 17 to 31, 2019.

“In accordance with the Rules of Examination, all these candidates are required to fill up the Detailed Application Form (D.A.F.), which will be made available on the Commission’s Website i.e. http://www.upsconline.nic.in; from 17/10/2019 to 31/10/2019 till 06:00 PM. Important instructions regarding filling up of the DAF and submitting the same ONLINE to the Commission will also be made available on the website,” read the official notification.

“The instruction for filling up the DAF and Rules of the Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2019, must be read carefully with regard to the certificates that will be produced at the time of Interview. The candidates will be solely responsible for not producing sufficient proof in support of his/her age, date of birth, educational qualification, caste (SC/ST/OBC/EWS) and physical disability certificate (in the case of PwD candidates),” mentioned the notification.

UPSC IES/ ISS written exam results 2019: How to check via website

Step 1: Visit the website- upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Indian Economic Service and Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2019’ result link

Step 3: A PDF file with name of the selected candidates will appear

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The selected candidates will now have to appear for the Interview/ Personality Test. The schedule of the interview/ personality test will be released soon.

“Schedule of the Interview of candidates, who have qualified for the Personality Test, will be uploaded on the Commission’s website in due course of time. The exact date of interview will, however, be intimated to the candidates through e-Summon Letter which is likely to be made available on the Commission’s website by 19.11.2019,” read the release.

Union Public Service Commission also has a facilitation counter at its campus where candidates can inquire about their examination on all working days between 10 am to 5 pm in person or over telephone numbers (011)-23385271/23381125/23098543 from this counter.

