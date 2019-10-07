UPSC IES/ ISS Mains results 2019 declared: DAF submission to begin on this date, important instructions

Advertising

UPSC IES/ ISS Mains results 2019: The Mains examination results for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Indian Economic Service/ Indian Statistical Service examination 2019 has been released. The commission has also published the schedule for the submission of Detailed Application Form (D.A.F.).

The Detailed Application Form (D.A.F.) will be available on the commission’s websites- upsconline.nic.in, upsc.gov.in from October 17 to 31, 2019.

Filling the DAF is one of the most important steps for candidates after clearing the prelims. They have to be very careful to fill their choices of services and cadre. This form asks for information about hobbies and extracurricular activities too which not only reflects personality but also becomes an important area on which various questions are asked in the interview.

One can fetch maximum marks in the interview round if he/she fill it correctly. Candidates have to register themselves on the UPSC website to fill up this form. There is a minimum examination fee to be submitted with this form. Women and SC/ST candidates are exempted from this fee.

UPSC IES/ ISS Mains results 2019: Important instructions

The DAF is a 8 pages long-form. At the time of filling the form, the candidates should keep their documents handy and should upload the work experience certificates if any.

The candidates should upload only their original documents in pdf form up to 2 MB size. he PDF file created by you must not be password protected and it should be uploaded along at the time of the online submission of DAF.

The most important column in the form is your preference of services and choices of cadres. It is advisable to fill it after consulting an experienced person or someone who has previously been selected for by the UPSC.

