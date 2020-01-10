UPSC IES/ISS final result declared: 64 candidates selected, steps to check merit list

UPSC IES/ISS final result 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the result for the Indian Economic Service (IES) and Indian Statistical Service (ISS) examinations at its official website, upsc.gov.in.
A total of 32 candidates have been recommended for IES and ISS, each. There were 32 and 33 vacancies for IES and ISS, respectively.
UPSC IES/ISS final result 2019: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in
Step 2: Click on ‘final result’ under ‘what’s new’ column
Step 3: Click on the link in the new page
Step 4: A PDF will open
Step 5: Check list of selected candidates at the end
Result of six candidates for IES and 11 for ISS have been kept provisional. The offer of appointment to the candidates whose result has been kept provisional will not be issued till the Commission verifies the original documents awaited, as per the official notice.
Meanwhile, 495 posts including 21 vacancies for the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) are to be filled through the UPSC Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2020.
