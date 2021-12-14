UPSC IES ISS Final Result 2021 declared, here’s how to check

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final result for the Indian Engineering Services (IES) exam 2021 and Indian Statistical Service (ISS) 2021 at its official website, upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC IES/ISS exam 2021 was held on July 16, 17 and 18. Qualified candidates were called for a personality test conducted on November 29, 30 and December 1.

UPSC IES result 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the link under ‘whats new’

Step 3: Select the exam

Step 4: PDF will open, check roll number

UPSC had notified 15 vacancies in Indian Economic Service and 11 in Indian Statistical Service. The merit list includes the name and roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates for the posts.

UPSC has mentioned that the result of three candidates has been made provisional. The offer would not be issued by UPSC unless the documents of the candidates are verified by the commission.

The candidates selected will have their original documents verified by the commission. Candidates are required to submit their documents within three months of the declaration of the final result. The statement said that marks of the candidates shall be made available on the website within fifteen days from the date of publication of the result.