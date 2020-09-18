UPSC IES, ISS exam dates released, check schedule

UPSC IES/ ISS exams will be conducted from October 16 to 18. Representational image/ file

UPSC IES/ ISS exam dates 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the Indian Economic Services (IES) or Indian Statistical Service (ISS) examinations from October 16 to 18. The paper will be held in two shifts. The morning shift will be held from 9 am to 12 noon, and the afternoon shift from 2- 5 pm. The detailed schedule is available at the website- upsc.gov.in.

Candidates will have to appear for a written exam carrying 1000 marks. Those who clear the written part will be called for viva voice for 200 marks. The papers on general English and general studies will be common to both Indian Economic Service and Indian Statistical Service.

UPSC IES/ ISS exam dates 2020: Check schedule

An approximate 15 vacancies are advertised under IES this year, of which one is kept for persons with benchmark disability (PwBD) in the category of deaf or hard of hearing. This is a decline from 32 vacancies for IES advertised last year. This year, earlier UPSC had said that IES exam will not be held due to nil vacancy, however, later it issued a notice stating that the exam will be held on request from the Ministry of Finance.

As per the earlier notification, only 47 vacancies were advertised that too for the Indian Statistical Service (ISS). The IES and ISS exams are held together, thus a combined vacancy of 62. Last year, a total of 65 vacancies were advertised under UPSC IES ISS recruitment notification. Of the total, 32 were for IES and 33 for Indian Statistical Service (ISS) posts. The IES jobs are aimed at hiring individuals having at least a postgraduate level degree in economics and related fields.

