UPSC IES/ ISS 2022 registration begins: Check eligibility, fee structure

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has started the registration process for UPSC, Indian Economic Service (IES)/ Indian Statistical Service (ISS) 2022 on April 6, 2022. The last date to apply for the examination is till April 26, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for IES and ISS exam 2022 can apply online through the official site of UPSC — upsc.gov.in.

The official UPSC site for registration will be closed after 6 pm on April 26, 2022. As per the official notice, the online applications can be withdrawn from May 4 till 6 pm of May 10, 2022.

Vacancy details

Indian Economic Service (IES) – 24

Indian Statistical Service (ISS) – 29

Allotment of centers will be on the “first-apply-first allot” basis, and once the capacity of a particular center is attained, the same will be frozen. Applicants, who cannot get a center of their choice due to the ceiling, will be required to choose a center from the remaining ones. Candidates are, thus, advised that they may apply early so that they could get a center of their choice.

Educational qualification

ISS: A candidate applying for the Indian Statistical Service (ISS) must have obtained a bachelor’s degree in statistics/mathematical statistics/applied statistics as one of the subjects or a master’s degree in statistics/mathematical statistics/applied statistics from a recognised university.

IES: Candidates applying for the Indian Economic Service (IEA) must have obtained a post-graduate degree in economics/applied economics/business economics/econometrics from a university incorporated by an act of the central or state legislature in India or other educational institutes.

Age limit

Interested candidates should be of minimum 21 years and the maximum age limit allowed is 30 years, as on August 1, 2022, i.e he/she must have been born not earlier than August 2, 1992, and not later than August 1, 2001.

Fees structure

Candidates belonging to SC/ST, persons with benchmark disability and females are not required to pay any fee.

OBS/EWSs candidates are required to pay the full prescribed fee of Rs. 200 either by remitting the money in any branch of State Bank of India or by using Visa/Master/RuPay credit/Debit card or by using internet banking of SBI.