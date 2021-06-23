UPSC IES/ISS 2021 exam dates announced, check schedule here

UPSC IES/ ISS exam dates 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the Indian Economic Services (IES) or Indian Statistical Service (ISS) examinations from July 16 to 18. The paper will be held in two shifts. The morning shift will be held from 9 am to 12 noon, and the afternoon shift from 2- 5 pm. The detailed schedule is available at the website- upsc.gov.in.

Candidates will have to appear for a written exam carrying 1000 marks. Those who clear the written part will be called for viva voice for 200 marks. The papers on general English and general studies will be common to both Indian Economic Service and Indian Statistical Service.

This year, the UPSC has announced that 26 vacancies will be filled up through the IES ISS exam. This is a rise from 15 vacancies for IES advertised last year. The last date to submit online applications for the exam was April 27. Furthermore, the UPSC also allowed the withdrawal of applications from May 4-10, 2021.

As per the syllabus, general English and general studies are common to both the IES and ISS exams. In addition, for IES, the syllabus also contains three parts of general economics and one part of Indian economics. On the other hand, in ISS, the syllabus contains two parts of Statistics with only objective questions and two parts of Statistics containing only descriptive questions.