UPSC IES, ISS 2019: Apply for 65 jobs, exam in June

UPSC IES, ISS 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for the Indian Economic Service (IES) and Indian Statistical Service (ISS) posts. A total of 65 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive.

Advertising

The application process is on and will conclude by 6 pm, April 16, 2019. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in. Further, online applications can be withdrawn from April 23 to April 30 till 6 pm.

Candidates will have to appear for preliminary (prelims) and then Mains exam followed by an interview to be eligible for the job. The exam will be conducted on June 28, 2019, according to the official notification.

UPSC IES, ISS 2019: Vacancy details

Total – 65

Indian Economic Service – 32

Indian Statistical Service – 33

UPSC IES, ISS 2019: Eligibility

Age: Candidates must be at least 21 years of age to be eligible to apply for the exam. The maximum age limit for the unreserved category is 31 years and for those belonging to the reserved category, relaxations are available in upper age limit.

Advertising

Education: A candidate for the Indian Economic Service must have obtained a postgraduate degree in Economics/Applied Economics/Business Economics/Econometrics.

Those applying for Indian Statistical Service must have obtained a Bachelor’s Degree with Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics as one of the subjects or a Master’s degree in Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics

UPSC IES, ISS 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘online applications for various exams..’

Step 3: Click in the exam you are applying for IES/ISS part-I

Step 4: Read instructions carefully click yes

Step 5: Fill in details and register yourself

Step 6: Make a payment, click centre selection

Step 7: Upload pictures, click on declaration

UPSC IES, ISS 2019: Fee

Candidates need to pay Rs 200 as application fee. Applicants belonging to reserved categories are exempted from paying.

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.