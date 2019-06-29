UPSC IES Engineering Services (Mains) 2019: Read these important instructions before exam

UPSC Engineering Services (Mains) 2019: As the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is set to conduct the Engineering Service recruitment exam’s second level test – Mains on June 30, it has released a list of important instructions for the candidates. Those who are selected based on UPSC Engineering Servies (Prelims) exam result 2019 are eligible to appear for the exam.

The exam will be conducted in two shifts – the morning shift will begin from 9 am to noon and the afternoon shift will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm. Both paper I and paper II conducted in the shifts will be conducted to recruitment in civil, mechanical electrical, electronic and telecom engineering department.

Exam pattern: The UPSC IES Mains 2019 will be conducted for a three-hours duration. It consists of 300 marks. the mains exam is divided into two papers (paper I and paper II) for all four streams – civil engineering, electrical engineering, mechanical engineering and electrical and telecom engineering.

Documents needed: Candidates need to bring along the following documents with them for the exam without which no one will be allowed to enter the exam hall as per the norms

— Admit card

— Two identical passport-sized pictures

— Identity proof

— Black ballpoint pen

Candidates can download their admit card by following these steps: Steps to download UPSC IES Mains admit card 2019

Reporting time: Candidates need to report to the venue at least half an hour before the exam commencement to allow proper time for frisking procedure. Further, the entry to the exam hall will be closed 10 minutes before the exam begins, that is 8:50 am and 1:50 pm for morning and forenoon shift respectively. Candidates need to calculate time accordingly.

Banned items: Mobile phone (even in switched off mode), pager or any electronic equipment or programmable device or storage media like pen drive, smart watches etc. or camera or Bluetooth devices or any other equipment or related accessories either in working or switched off mode capable of being used as a communication device are banned inside the Examination Hall. Additionally, any valuable items are also not allowed inside exam hall. There might not be a safekeeping place at the venue hence, candidates need to carry the useful items only.

Those who clear the main exam will then be called for the interview round. The dates of the interview round are yet to be released. A total of 581 vacancies are to be filled through these exams.

