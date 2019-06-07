UPSC IES admit card released: How to download

UPSC Engineering Services Mains exam 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the Indian Engineering Services (IES) Mains exam 2019. The admit card can be downloaded from the official website, upsc.gov.in. The UPSC IES Mains is scheduled to be conducted on June 30, 2019 (Sunday).

The UPSC engineering services mains admit card will remain available till June 30, 2019 for candidates to download. No candidate will be allowed to appear for the exam without a valid admit card. The exam will be conducted in two shifts – the morning shift will begin from 9 am to noon and the afternoon shift will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm.

UPSC IES admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘UPSC e-admit card engineering services’ under ‘whats’ news’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘click here to download’

Step 5: Click on ‘proceed’

Step 6: Fill the informtion and click submit

Step 7: Admit card will appear, download

The UPSC IES Mains 2019 will be conducted for a three-hours duration. It consists of 300 marks. the mains exam is divided into two papers (paper I and paper II) for all four streams – civil engineering, electrical engineering, mechanical engineering and electrical and telecom engineering.

Candidates need to bring the print out of the UPSC IED admit card along with an original photo identity card, whose number is mentioned in the admit card in each session to secure admission to the examination hall, according to official notification. UPSC in instructions issued to candidates also said that the IES admit card 2019 “must be preserved till the declaration of the final result”.

