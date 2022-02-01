UPSC IES 2022: Know how to download admit card and locate exam centre

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC IES admit card 2022 on its official website, upsc.gov.in today. Candidates who have their UPSC IES 2022 exams on February 20, 2022, can check their admit card using the registration numbers.

UPSC IES examination is scheduled to be held in two shifts i.e. morning and evening. The GS and Engineering Aptitude paper is scheduled for the morning shift from 10 am to 12 pm. Whereas the discipline-specific paper shall be held from 2 pm to 5 pm. Candidates should note that there will be only one UPSC IES admit card for both shifts, check out the steps below to download it:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Admit Card tab and move to the next page

Step 3: Click on the e-admit card for various examinations at UPSC

Step 4: After this, enter the registration number or roll number to login to the official website

Step 5: Go through the details of the UPSC IES admit card 2022 and save it on the device

The Commission mentions the exam centre address on the admit card for UPSC IES 2022. Candidates can either locate the exam centre physically or can also use Google Maps for it. For this, they have to simply add their location on the To option of the Google Map app while the exam centre address is on the For tab. The candidates will get the complete location along with the exam route and traffic details on the app.

With only a few days left for the examination, candidates must focus on their exam preparation. The commission has notified the UPSC IES syllabus already on the official website that candidates can use to know the topics that shall be dominant in the examination. Other than the syllabus, following previous year UPSC IES question papers are also advisable since they help in determining the actual level of the questions asked in the examination over the years. Besides this, these papers are also a great source of practice for the candidates since they can get a proper insight into their preparation level.

After the written examination is over, the commission first releases the UPSC IES answer key. This answer key helps in knowing the actual performance level in the examination other than it also assists in the calculation of the overall marks. Post the release of the answer key, the commission asks for candidates objections against the answers that have any sort of discrepancy or error.

UPSC IES result is released after the commission resolves all the issues found in the answer key. Those who successfully found their names in the result PDF are called for the next round i.e. Mains exam and Personality test subsequently. The commission then drafts a final merit list on the basis of the combined marks of the mains exam and personality test and decides the category wise UPSC IES cut off marks for providing final appointment to candidates.