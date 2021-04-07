UPSC IES 2021 notification released: Check how to register, other eligibility criteria here

The online application for UPSC IES will be starting from April 7, 2021.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the official notifications for the Indian Engineering Services (IES) exams Wednesday. The online application for UPSC IES will be starting from April 7, 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can fill the application form at the official website http://www.upsconline.nic.in. The last date of application is April 27, 2021, till 6.00 pm.

Based on the examination, the recruitment of the candidates will take place in four categories — Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronic and Telecommunication Engineerings. Candidates with an engineering degree or Bachelor’s/Master’s degree with Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics as one of the major subjects from any recognised university or institution can apply for the UPSC IES.

The exam will take place on July 18, 2021.

To apply for UPSC IES, the minimum age requirement is 21 years and the maximum age limit is 30.

The application fee of the examination is Rs 200 for unreserved category candidates. Candidates can also opt for “pay by cash” mode. The “pay by cash” mode option will be deactivated at 11:59 pm of 26.04.2021 i.e. one day before the closing date. Online payment mode will remain activated till 6:00 pm on April 27, after which the link will be disabled. The application fee is non-refundable.

UPSC IES 2021 will be conducted in 3 stages:

1. Stage I/(Preliminary stage): The examination will consist of two objective types (MCQ) question papers carrying a maximum of 500 marks (Paper 1 – 200 Marks & Paper II – 300 Marks).

2. Stage-II/(Main): It will consist of conventional type papers in Engineering Discipline with maximum marks of 600 (300 marks in each paper). The duration of the exam would be three hours.

3. Stage-III: Personality test carrying 200 marks.

Negative marking is applicable for each wrong answer. One-third of the total mark of one question will be deducted as a penalty for each wrong answer. Syllabi of the UPSC IES is mentioned in the official notification of the website.

How to apply for UPSC IES 2021

Interested candidates can apply for UPSC IES at the official website http://www.upsconline.nic.in on or before April 27, 2021, till 6.00 pm.

“Candidate should have details of one Photo ID Card viz. Aadhaar Card/Voter Card/PAN Card/Passport/Driving License/Any other Photo ID Card issued by the State/Central Government. The details of this Photo ID Card will have to be provided by the candidate while filling up the online application form. This Photo ID Card will be used for all future referencing and the candidate is advised to carry this Photo ID Card while appearing for Examination/Personality Test.” reads the official notification. For further details, click here.