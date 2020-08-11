UPSC IES 2020 notification released, check details

UPSC IES 2020: Apply at upsc.gov.in (Representational image)

UPSC IES 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for Indian Economic Services Examination (IES) 2020. The application process is on and eligible can apply till September 1 by 6 pm at official websites upsconline.nic.in or upsc.gov.in. Candidates will also have a window to withdraw their application between September 8 and September 14, 6 pm.

An approximate 15 vacancies are advertised under IES 2020 this year, of which one is kept for persons with benchmark disability (PwBD) in the category of deaf or hard of hearing. This is a decline from 32 vacancies for IES advertised last year. This year, earlier UPSC had said that IES exam will not be held due to nil vacancy, however, later it issued a notice stating that the exam will be held on request from the Ministry of Finance. Thus, a new notification was released today.

The UPSC IES 2020 exam will be held along with ISS on October 16 and 18.

UPSC IES 2020: Eligibility

Age: The applicant should be at least 21 years old to be eligible to apply for the post. The upper age is capped at 30 years. For SC, ST, and other reserved category candidates the upper age limit is relaxed.

Education: Applicant must have obtained a postgraduate degree in economics or applied economics or business economics or econometrics from a recognized university.

UPSC IES 2020: Fee

Applicants need to pay a fee of Rs 200. All females and candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwBD category are exempted from paying the fee.

UPSC IES 2020: Exam pattern

Candidates will have to appear for a written exam carrying 1000 marks. Those who clear the written part will be called for viva voice for 200 marks. The papers on general English and general studies will be common to both Indian Economic Service and Indian Statistical Service.

