UPSC CSE Main 2020: Must read books for public administration

UPSC IAS Main preparation tips 2020: In the UPSC Main exam, public administration is one of the most commonly opted for subjects. Every year, approximately 1,200 applicants choose public administration as their optional subject for the Main. It is one of the few subjects that is concept intensive. Availability of study materials and ease of comprehension make this a lucrative subject for IAS aspirants.

The syllabus allocated for public administration is also short as compared to the other subjects. Also, every year topics related to ‘polity, governance and democracy’ feature in the essay paper.

The subject is analytical and requires interlinking of theory with examples of governance. It is therefore very important to have a good understanding of the subject to respond effectively. Therefore, before the examination, it is crucial to learn the art of framing your thoughts well after careful contemplation.

Citing generic examples from day-to-day life in your responses will make them look shallow and superficial. So, it is important to plan the structure of your response with careful consideration to make your answer seem more logical and realistic.

Since the subject is a popular one, there is plenty of study material available in the market pertaining to the key topics. Nevertheless, it is essential for the aspirants to find the right kind of study material, focus on those limited resources and practice multiple revisions.

Stated below is a suggestive list of study material that has been recommended consistently by toppers and topic experts for scoring well in the public administration exams.

Recommended books for public administration optional (paper 1)

1. Lakshmikant Public Administration

2. Mohit Bhattacharya: New horizon of public administration

3. Awasti and Maheshwari: Public administration theory and practice public administration

4. Alka and Dhamija: Public Administration

5. Mohit Bhattacharya: Development Administration.

Recommended books for public administration optional (paper-II)

1. Indian Administration- Rajni Goyal and Arora

2. Indian Administration- Rumki Basu

3. IGNOU Material

Public administration is a dynamic subject that prepares you not only for the essay paper but also for the IAS interview. Along with traditional textbooks, it is important to be updated about the latest news and policy developments to come up with practical solutions for public administration challenges. Your answers should reflect a keen understanding of the subject and a knack for public administration.

