UPSC CSE 2020 dates are out, here is what to do next

UPSC CSE 2020 to be held in October (Representational image) UPSC CSE 2020 to be held in October (Representational image)

There has been a widespread disruption in the schedule of various national recruitment events. Since March 2020, a number of government recruitment agencies have deferred, rescheduled and even cancelled events. Among the top government recruiters, the Union Public Service Commission is also one among many to have shifted to an entirely different recruitment programme than planned earlier. Consequently, fresh dates of the Civil Services or IAS 2020 exam has been announced, much to the relief of applicants.

UPSC deferred the current year’s Civil Service Examination till October. After having conducted the online application process for recruitment into the Civil Services in February to March 2020, the Commission postponed the exam in response to the crisis caused by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in India.

In video| How to prepare for UPSC CSE

As per the recently released updated timetable by the UPSC, the combined preliminary examination of IAS 2020 and IFS 2020 are scheduled to be held on October 4. The Main exam is now scheduled to be conducted on January 8, 2021. Additionally, UPSC is also allowing applicants to make revisions in the selected examination centers between July 7 to July 13, 2020 and July 20 to July 24.

So now that the UPSC has announced and rescheduled the dates of the IAS 2020, a common question that arises is what to do next?

Candidates who know about the challenging feat of the task to crack the Civil Services exam, often start preparing months, even a year before the exam dates are announced. Although the postponement of the selection exams have caused disruption of routine, on the brighter side, it has offered some extra time to cover anything on the syllabus that applicants might have left out.

For most aspirants, the additional time presented an opportunity to cover the syllabus effectively. Even after commencing studies early on, candidates are often at a loss to cover the complete syllabus due to the lack of time and vastness of the indicative topics. Thus, for one, it is highly recommended that the time period of around three months left before the prelims, must be effectively used for preparations.

Candidates who will be appearing for the UPSC CSE prelims for the first time may have undergone a sense of confusion during the last few months. But now that the exam dates are out, there is a significant possibility to shake off all anxiousness and touch up on the subjects.

Now is the time for practice and revise, assuming that applicants already developed the conceptual understanding of key topics in the last few months. However, even if there is a need to revisit concepts and fundamental understanding at the basic level, there is just enough time to do so.

One of the major expectations this year is that the current affairs section may have the inclusion of questions based on the global pandemic. It is only natural and expected and for the last few months, it has been one of major affairs to have made the headlines. However, when it comes to attempting any exam matching the competitive level of IAS, it is advisable to brush up on the facts and carry out one’s own research.

Finally, we would also recommend being focused and committed as a key success factor in the goal of crack this year’s IAS 2020. With so many distractions working around us, it is quite easy to lose sight of the distant goals of making it to the merit lists. However, with focused and committed preparations, there is no doubt that sincere candidates can be confident of the ways they utilise the time left for the exam bells to ring.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd