UPSC CSE 2020: A month left, detail preparation plan to crack prelims

Even as many aspirants demand postponement of the preliminary round, the Union Public Service Commission is going to conduct the civil service examination this year. As per UPSC’s latest time table, the prelims of the civil service exam is now scheduled to be conducted on October 4, in centres across the length and breadth of the nation. Evidently, it is only a matter of time before the IAS examination commences and candidates are looking to make the best use of the time left. This is undoubtedly the best time for revisions and last-minute preparations which brings us to pen down a revision schedule and some preparation tips in this read.

IAS aspirants are known to commence preparations months before the UPSC even initiates the online registration process. CSE registrations were closed on March 3 this year. Most of the applicants, we assume, have already reached the stage where they have covered the syllabus and on the brink of indulging into fine-tuning their knowledge of subjects and revising what is already known.

As applicants await the release of the IAS admit card, there is no time to get slack on the study routine. One of the most important suggestions to make the best use of each day that passes before the exam is to wake up early and revise some important topics. It is recommended that candidates make their daily plan about what they are going to revise in the morning after. For example, plan for the time that one wakes up and the subject/ topic one is going to revise after waking up. Accordingly, 7 am is a reasonable time to wake up and spend the time from 7.30 am to 9.30 am revising a topic that was studied earlier.

Take a break after the morning study schedule is over. One can indulge in reading newspapers and magazines to brush up on current affairs. This can be done during a 2 hours break from 9.30 am to 11.30 am. During this time, one can indulge in a brunch and gear up for 2-3 hours of routine study for the next few hours. Accordingly, the time from 11.30 am to 2.30 pm be used effectively to revise important subjects, practice mathematics and aptitude topics. One can alternatively utilise this time to study from previous year question papers to brush up on the understanding of the exam pattern. Previous year papers can also be used as mock tests during this suggested part of the day.

After 2.30 pm, take a lunch break and manage household chores, if any. However, refrain from indulging in an afternoon siesta. Instead, one can casually refer to question banks or read up on important topics from the syllabus of History, Geography, Polity etc. It is important to have a deeper understanding and knowledge of important events and their analysis in these subjects to be able to answer tricky questions. The afternoon time is best suited to utilise the alone time after lunch for some in-depth knowledge gain.

Take a short break in the evening and one can even take a small walk to freshen up. Getting involved in some kind of physical activity in the evening is also recommended. Start your revision schedule early from around 7 pm in the evening and wrap up before 10 pm. Have your dinner and prepare to sleep early to continue this routine for IAS revisions the next morning.

It is recommended that CSE applicants adopt some smart study strategies during these few days left before the exam. For example, refer to the previous year’s papers and look at the answer keys. Use these as a solved question paper set ready for memorising and revising. One can also brush up the knowledge from short notes and indulge in some mock tests to prepare efficiently for the IAS prelims.

