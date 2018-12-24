UPSC recruitment: Hiring for 13 specialist officer posts, apply at upsc.gov.in

UPSC recruitment 2018: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for Specialist officer, other vacancies. There are 13 vacant posts, and the candidates can apply till January 10, 2019 through the official website, upsc.gov.in.

Advertising

The candidates will need a Bachelor’s degree to apply for the posts. The online application process will begin at the official website, upsc.gov.in from December 23, 2018.

UPSC recruitment 2018: Vacancy details

Total posts:

Veterinary Assistant Surgeon: 1

Associate Professor/ Sr. Lecturer: 1

Specialist Grade-III (Medicine): 5

Specialist Grade-III (Ophthalmology): 5

Functional Manager (Credit): 1

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

The candidates need to hold a Bachelor’s degree in Vetenary science and Animal Husbandry, Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS). For post wise educational qualification, please check the official notification.

Important dates:

Commencement of online application: December 23, 2018

Last date to apply online: January 10, 2019

Last date for submitting print application: January 11, 2019

How to apply:

The candidates can apply through the official website, upsc.gov.in on or before January 10, 2019.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.