UPSC Geo-Scientist prelims result 2020 declared: How to check merit list, Main exam dates and pattern

UPSC Geo-Scientist prelims result 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the result for the preliminary exam conducted for the combined geo-scientist examination 2020 at its official website, upsc.gov.in. The exam was conducted on January 19.

Candidates who clear the exam will be eligible to appear for Main. The UPSC Combined Geo‐Scientist main exam will be held on June 27 and 28. The admit cards for the Main exam will be released three weeks before the exam. Candidates will first have to fill detailed application form (DAF) for Main.

UPSC Geo-Scientist prelims result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link scrolling in ‘whats new’ box

Step 3: A PDF will open, check result

UPSC Geo-Scientist prelims result 2020: Main exam pattern

This is the second stage exam ans will be descriptibe in nature. The exam will be of 600 marks and interview for 200 marks. The Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination will consist of three conventional type papers for each stream. Marks obtained in main exam and interview round will be counted in the final merit list.

As per the official website the exam will only be held in these centers Bhopal, Chennai, Delhi, Dispur (Guwahati), Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai and Shimla. In case of any issue candidates can get in touch with the officials at the helpline numbers – 23388088, (011)‐23385271, 23381125, 23098543.

