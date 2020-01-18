UPSC Geo-scientist final result declared: How to check merit list

UPSC geo-scientist: Check at jeemain.nic.in (Representational image) UPSC geo-scientist: Check at jeemain.nic.in (Representational image)

UPSC Geo-scientist final result: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final result for the combined geo-scientist and geologist examination 2019 at its official website, upsc.gov.in. Those who cleared the prelims, main, and interview round, as well as document verification round, can check their name in the merit list.

A total number of 83 candidates have been recommended for appointment. Of these, result fo 27 has been kept provisional. The offer of appointment to the candidates whose result has been kept provisional will not be issued till the Commission verifies the original documents awaited from such candidates.

UPSC Geo-scientist final result: how to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, upsc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘geo-scientist result’ in the ‘what’s new’ section

Step 3: A PDF will open, check roll number

Selected candidates will be hired across two categories. Those selected for category I will be hired at the posts in the Geological Survey of India, Ministry of Mines and those selected for category II will get a b in the Central Ground Water Board, Ministry of Water Resources.

