UPSC geo-scientist detailed application form released: Check list of documents needed

UPSC geo-scientist form released ta upsc.gov.in (Image by Pixabay/Representational)

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a detailed application form (DAF) for the candidates who had cleared the combined geo-scientist exam 2020. The application form has been released at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. The application form will be available till December 24.

Candidates also need to upload documents along with their form. The candidate should also scan their relevant original documents in 200 dpi greyscale and convert them to separate pdf files up to 1 mb, before filling in the online Detailed Application Form (DAF), as per the official notice.

The documents include –

— Scanned copy of the certificate of age

— Scanned copy of the certificates of educational qualification

— Scanned copy of the certificate in support of the claim to belong to reserved category

Read | RRC apprentice recruitment 2020: Apply online for 1004 posts in South Western Railway

— Scanned copy of the certificate in support of the claim of age relaxation, wherever applicable

“Duly signed copy of the online detailed application form along with originals of the above certificates are required to be produced along with self-certified copies of all the documents at the time of the interview or within the last day of the interview, which will be published in the Commission’s Website in due course, failing which their candidature is liable to be canceled,” the official notice read.

Combined Geo-Scientist Examination will be held in three stages. The first stage is a preliminary exam which is a computer-based test. Candidates who clear prelims will be called for main which consists of two objective type papers – paper-I will be general studies – common for all streams and paper-II will be stream specific. Those who clear main will be called for a personality test or interview. Finally selected candidates will be hired at a salary of Rs 56,100 – Rs 1,77,500

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd