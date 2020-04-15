UPSC calendar: Status of postponed exams and revised dates 

As per the UPSC calendar available on the official website upsc.gov.in, the UPSC CSE prelims 2020 will be conducted on May 31, 2020. (UPSC building) As per the UPSC calendar available on the official website upsc.gov.in, the UPSC CSE prelims 2020 will be conducted on May 31, 2020. (UPSC building)

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will announce the new dates for the pending interview round of the civil service examination (CSE) after May 3, as per the information by the commission. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the second phase of lockdown till May 3 across India.

The UPSC combined medical services (CMS) exam, the Indian Economic Service (IES), National Defence Academy (NDA)-I and the Indian Statistical Service (ISS) exam 2020 have been postponed till further notice. The decision on NDA-II exam will be taken after June 10. The revised dates for the CAPF exam 2020 will also be notified soon, as per the UPSC.

While the dates for the civil services prelims 2020, engineering services main and the geologist services main had already been announced, the same can be changed in case the coronavirus situation worsens. As of now, the exams will be held as per schedule.

Read | Women candidates number remain low in UPSC Civil Services final list

The exam schedule has been changed due to ensure social distancing as India has been gripped by the coronavirus or COVID-19. Over 11,000 people have been infected by the virus in the country so far and over 300 have lost their lives to it.

Meanwhile, UPSC chairperson and members have decided to voluntarily forego 30 per cent of their basic pay for a period of one year, with effect from April 2020. Additionally, all officers and staff members of the UPSC have volunteered one day salary to the PM Relief Fund – PM CARES.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd