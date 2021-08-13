UPSC exam calendar 2022 released, Civil Services prelims on June 5

UPSC Exam Calendar 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the schedule for exams or the recruitment tests to be held in 2021-22. A couple of notification to be released in 2021 include engineering services 2022, combined geo-scientist 2022 on September 22, CISE AC exam 2022 on December 1 and NDA, CDS 2022 notification on December 22.

The UPSC civil services exam 2022 notification will be released in February and the exam will be held on June 5, 2022. The UPSC civil services main exams 2022 will be conducted from September 16 onwards. The entire time table is as follows –

UPSC IES, ISS 2021 exam will be held on June 24 and combined geo-scientist main will be conducted on February 20, as per the schedule released by UPSC.

Meanwhile, several exams from 2021 are still pending. For instance, Civil Services prelims exam 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on October 10, 2021 while the main exam will be conducted from January 7 to 16, 2022. The detailed calendar is released at upsc.gov.in.