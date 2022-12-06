scorecardresearch
UPSC ESE Result 2021: Reserve list released; check how to download

UPSC ESE Result 2021: Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check the reserve list at the official UPSC website — upsc.gov.in.

UPSC ESE Result 2021, UPSC ESE Result 201 reserve list, UPSC resultUPSC ESE Result 2021: Ministry of Railways will communicate directly with the recommended candidates. (Representative image. Express photo)

UPSC ESE Result 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) recently released the reserved list for Engineering Services Examination 2021. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check the reserve list at the official UPSC website — upsc.gov.in.

The result of the Engineering Services Examination, 2021 was declared on March 28, 2022 in which 194 candidates were recommended in order of merit for appointment.

UPSC ESE Result 2021: How to check reserve list

Step 1: Visit the official UPSC website — upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, under the ‘what’s new’ column, check for the link of ‘Reserve List: Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2021’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page. Click on the download link available for Engineering Services Examination 2021.

Step 4: The list will open in a PDF format. Check the list and given instructions.

Step 5: Download and save for future reference.

“As now sought by the Ministry of Railways, the Commission hereby recommends 28 candidates (including 17-Unreserved, 09- Other Backward Classes and 02-Economically Weaker Section) to fill up the remaining vacancies based on the Engineering Services Examination, 2021,” the official notification stated.

Ministry of Railways will communicate directly with the recommended candidates.

