UPSC ESE Mains 2021: Know important topics for civil, electronics and mechanical engineering

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the Engineering Services Examination (ESE) Mains 2021 on November 21, 2021. Only candidates who have qualified the preliminary examination are allowed to sit in this stage of assessment. The ESE Mains 2021 admit card has already been released on the official website, upsc.gov.in.

With merely a week left for the exam, candidates must further strengthen their preparation. To give their preparations an extra boost, here are some important topics based on their weightage in the exam. Candidates must note that these topics are very much a part of the ESE Mains 2021 syllabus.

UPSC ESE 2021 (Mains) Civil engineering important topics:

— Structural analysis – slope deflection method, MDM, Truss and matrix

— Fluid mechanics – laminar flow, boundary layer flow, turbine, and pumps, dimensional analysis

— Steel structure – plastic analysis, compression member, connections and

— Hydrology – Gumbel method, hydrograph, probability of occurrence, phi index

— Environment – trickling filter, solid waste management, BOD

— Irrigation – consumptive use, wells, aquifer

UPSC ESE 2021 (Mains) mechanical engineering important topics

As per last year, chapters such as thermodynamic and heat transfer and turbomachinery and power plant engineering were given the most weightage in Paper I.

Similarly, in the case of Paper-II, chapters such as engineering mechanics and strength of materials and manufacturing, industrial and maintenance engineering were given the most weightage. This year again, these chapters are likely to get the most important as they are vast and comprise multiple important concepts. Their importance is of course, based on their relevance to the specific Engineering branch.

Apart from this, candidates can also practice questions from previous years and refer to the UPSC ESE answer keys to analyse the range of topics generally asked.

UPSC ESE 2021 (Mains) electrical engineering important topics

Let’s analyse the weightage that candidates need to give to each chapter and determine a chapter’s importance based on last year’s weightage. The weightage of important chapters is as follows –

— Electrical circuits and fields – 96 marks

— Basics of electronic engineering – 90 marks

— Electrical and electronic measurements – 84 marks

— Engineering mathematics – 72 marks

— Electrical materials – 72 marks

UPSC ESE 2021 (Mains) electronics and telecommunication engineering are important topics

In this branch, candidates can get an idea about important topics based on previous-year trends. In 2020, the following were the important chapters and their respective weightage –

— Network theory – 128 marks

— Material science – 84 marks

— Basic electronic engineering – 64 marks

— Electronic measurement and telecommunication – 60 marks

— Digital circuits – 58 marks

The question paper contained a perfect mix of easy, medium, and tough questions as compared to the UPSC ESE previous years’ question papers. The same consistent mix is expected in this year’s exam, in terms of the level of difficulty. A candidate’s performance in the mains exam will eventually determine his/her ESE Mains 2021 result.