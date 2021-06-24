UPSC Engineering Service Exam 2021 admit card released, check details here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today released the admit cards for the Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination (ESE) 2021. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at upsconline.nic.in/eadmitcard/admitcard_ese_2021/. The admit cards are available for download from June 24 to July 18.

As per the notification, the examinations are to be conducted on July 18. The last date for registering for the examination was April 27. The UPSC ESE will be held in two shifts. The General Studies and Engineering Aptitude paper will be conducted in the morning for a duration of 2 hours — from 10 am to 12 noon. The discipline-specific civil, mechanical, electrical, electronics and telecom engineering papers will be conducted in the afternoon for a duration of 3 hours — from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The General Studies and Engineering Aptitude paper will include objective type questions and will be for 200 marks. The discipline-specific papers will include objective type questions and will be for 300 marks.

The recruitment for UPSC IES will be conducted in three stages. After the preliminary examination, candidates who are declared by the Commission as having qualified in the same by achieving the minimum qualifying marks as determined by the Commission will be eligible for admission to stage 2/ main examination. Candidates who qualify for the main examinations by achieving the minimum qualifying marks as determined by the UPSC will be eligible to appear for the stage 3 or the personality test, which carries a weightage of 200 marks.