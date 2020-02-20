UPSC ESE Engineering Services prelims result 2020 declared, check merit list

UPSC IES/ESE Result 2020: Check merit list at upsc.gov.in UPSC IES/ESE Result 2020: Check merit list at upsc.gov.in

UPSC Engineering Services Prelims Result 2020: The Union Public Service Commission has released the results of Indian Engineering Services (ESE) preliminary examination prelims examination. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website upsc.gov.in. The prelims exam was conducted on January 5, 2020.

The candidates who have qualified in the prelims examination will now appear in the Mains that will be conducted on June 28, 2020.

“The candidates may download their e-admit cards from the commission’s website around 3 weeks before the commencement of the Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2020. Candidates are also informed that marks and cut-off marks of Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination , 2020 will be uploaded on the commission’s website i.e., upsc.gov.in after the entire process of Engineering Services Examination, 2020 is over i.e. after the declaration of final result of Engineering Services Examination, 2020. No request for change of centre/ discipline for Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2020 will be entertained under any circumstances,” read the official notification.

UPSC Engineering Services prelims results 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: A pdf with list of selected candidates will appear

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Those who clear the main exam will then be called for the interview round. The recruitment exam is being conducted to fill approximately 500 engineering positions in various departments of the central government.

